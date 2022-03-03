El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Regional residents are invited to join the Las Cruces Space Festival and a variety of aerospace agencies, museums, STEAM-related organizations, and more at the 2022 Spaceport America Open House

The event is set for Sunday, April 10; from 10am-2pm and is free to attend. There will be food vendors on site.

Participating agencies include Virgin Galactic, SpinLaunch, NMSU’s Physical Science Lab, System’s Go, the New Mexico Space History Museum, and more

Due to limited parking, attendees are encouraged to carpool (vehicles will need at least two people and no more than eight people per) and anyone 18 and over is required to have photo ID.

Attendees are asked register in advance via this link. Organizers say they also have limited space for fly-ins. Please register your vehicle by clicking on this link.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.lcspacefestival.com or email lcspacefestival@gmail.com

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.