2021 Holiday Closures for El Paso area

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the holiday season in full swing, and the end of the year rapidly approaching, many schools, offices, organizations and businesses will have modified hours of operations.

As expected, all area schools and universities are closed, please refer to your specific educational provider’s website/social media for exact dates.

Below is a list that will be updated as those organizations provide us with the information.

City of El Paso

In observance of the December holiday season, operational and schedule changes will be made to allow city employees time to celebrate the holidays with their loved ones.

The following services and facilities will be modified:

City Hall and all administrative offices will be closed Friday, December 24 to Sunday, January 2, 2022. City Hall and all administrative office will reopen and resume regular business hours on Monday, January 3, 2022

Garbage/Recycling will be collected on Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31

Animals Services will be closed Saturday, December 25, and Saturday, January 1, 2022

E-Fast Pass office at the Zaragoza International Bridge will be closed December 27 to December 31

The Municipal Courts will be closed Friday, December 24 and Friday, December 31

El Paso Museums (Archaeology, Art, and History) will be closed on Friday, December 24, Saturday, December 25 and Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1, 2022

The Public Libraries will be closed on Friday, December 24, and Saturday, December 25; and Friday, December 31, and Saturday, January 1, 2022

Parks and Recreation Aquatic Centers, Recreation Centers and Senior Centers will be closed on Friday, December 24, Saturday, December 25 and Friday, December 31 and Saturday, January 1, 2022

Sun Metro and the El Paso Streetcar will not provide service on Saturday, December 25 and January 1, 2022. Streetcar Service will run from 4 to 11 p.m. December 20-24 and December 27-31

A detailed holiday schedule is posted under the Holiday Schedule banner at www.elpasotexas.gov

***

El Paso County Ascarate Tax Office

The El Paso County Ascarate Tax Office will be closed to the public on Thursday, December 23, 2021, and our branch Tax Office Locations will be open to the public until 12:00pm. People seeking to conduct business with the County Tax Office are welcome to visit one of our branch offices until 12:00pm that day or our Contracted Full Service Deputy Locations.

While the Ascarate location will be closed to the general public, employees of the Tax Office will still be inside hard at work trying to catch up.

Currently, we have all available staff working at our counters, helping the customers that are in our offices needing service. Meanwhile, the work that is coming in by mail, delivery service, or being dropped-off by Dealers is piling up.

The primary reason the office needs a whole day is due to a staffing shortage. Currently, there are 9 positions that need to be filled. We are doing everything we can to try to fill those positions as quickly as possible so that we can better serve the public and relieve our staff of the stress due to the constant overwhelming work load that they deal with every day.

The following tax office locations will be open until 12:00 p.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021:

Ysleta Annex

9521 Socorro Rd, Suite B4 | (915) 860-2563/ Fax: (915) 860-9362

Business Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Eastside Annex

2350 George Dieter Dr., Suite B Room 211 | (915) 538-1662 / Fax: (915) 538-1663

Business Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

***

El Paso County Parks & Recreation

Christmas and New Year’s Holiday Schedule

December 15, 2021, EL PASO, TX— In observance of the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s Holiday, El Paso County Parks & Recreation administrative offices will be CLOSED Dec. 24 through Dec. 27and Dec. 31 through Jan. 3, 2022

CLOSED

· El Paso County Sportspark administrative offices

OPEN

· Ascarate Golf Course

o 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, 2021

o CLOSED – Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2021

o 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. – New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2021

o CLOSED – New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2022

· All County Parks

Ascarate Park’s toll booth will be closed but the park will remain open on Saturday, Dec. 25and Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. There will be no parking fee collected on these days.

El Paso County Parks & Recreation would like to remind the public that all county parks are alcohol and tobacco free facilities.

For more information, please visit us at epcountyparks.com or call 915-771-2380.

***

Chamizal National Memorial

Chamizal National Memorial will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day to enable our staff the opportunity to spend the day with their families. All roads, trails, and facilities will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The Visitor Center and Park Store will close at 5 p.m. on the day before each holiday and reopen at 10 a.m. the following day. The Memorial grounds will close at 10 p.m. prior to the holiday and reopen at 7 a.m. the next morning. Upcoming holiday closures will be on Saturday, December 25, 2021 and Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Chamizal National Memorial is only scheduled to be closed three days each year: Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Days. The park will The National Park Service wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season. We look forward to serving you the remaining 362 days each year.

For questions or more information, please call the park at (915) 532-7273.

***

Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Beginning January 2022, the Pine Springs Visitor Center at Guadalupe Mountains National Park will be closed 5 days annually. The visitor center will be closed for these specific holidays: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Washington’s Birthday.

In previous years, the visitor center has been closed only on Christmas Day.

The park will remain open these holiday dates, but the Pine Springs Visitor Center will be closed on these traditionally low visitation dates. Visitors will still be required to pay entrance fees at self-registration stations located near the trailheads or leave park passes on vehicle dashboards as proof of valid entrance to the park. Williams Ranch Road access will also be unavailable on these days, but the Pine Springs, McKittrick Canyon, Frijole Ranch and Salt Basin Dunes trailheads will remain open for visitor use on these holidays.

For more information on the park, park operations, and recreational opportunities visit the park website at www.nps.gov/gumo.

***

E-Fast Pass Office at Zaragoza International Bridge

The City of El Paso International Bridges Department will be closing the Zaragoza International Bridge Toll Plaza Office (E-Fast Pass office), located at 791 S. Zaragoza from December 27-31.

During the temporary holiday closure, customers will be able to make purchases and register their vehicles for the program online via their website

The E-Fast Pass program allows pre-registered vehicles to utilize dedicated expeditated lane crossings at the Zaragoza Bridge and the Stanton Street Bridge. To register for the program, applicants need their driver’s license, email address, phone number, vehicle description and a method of payment to set up a pre-paid account.

Once the registration process is complete, approved customers receive an RFID tag in the mail, which is placed on their vehicle’s windshield, and automatically deducts funds from their pre-paid account when they cross the International Bridges at one of the program’s dedicated lane crossings.

For more information about the E-Fast Program customer can visit the website listed above or may contact the E-Fast Pass Office by phone at 915-212-7540.

***

Wilderness Use Permit Changes at Guadalupe Mountains National Park

Beginning January 1, 2022, all overnight use of the Guadalupe

Mountains Wilderness will require a wilderness use permit reservation fee of $6.00

plus a $6.00 per-person-per-night recreation fee. This fee will be payable upon issuing

the permit. Permits are issued on a first come, first serve basis at the Pine Springs

Visitor Center in the park. Wilderness use permit reservations will be offered on

Recreation.gov later in 2022.

In an effort to minimize resource impact, wilderness use permits may be issued for no

more than seven nights, with no more than 4 persons per campsite. Permits will be issued

for no more than 3 campsites for the same group, with a maximum of 10-person occupancy.

Campers should plan to pack in all water needed for their backpacking experience. The

park recommends at least one gallon per day, per person. There are no water stations

along backcountry trails and scarce, natural water sources in the park are protected and

must not be disturbed.



The use of hammocks, slacklines, tarps or similar devices tied to natural or manmade features

are prohibited. All wood or charcoal fires are also prohibited. Only containerized fuel can be used

for cooking while in the park. For more information regarding wilderness use permits check the

park website. For updates and information on the park follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

***

Walgreens 2021 Holiday Hours

Christmas Eve: Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours.

Walgreens stores will be open during regular business hours. Pharmacy hours vary by location, customers may check their local pharmacy hours using our store locator. All 24-hour locations will remain open 24 hours. Christmas Day: Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open. For Same Day Delivery orders must be placed by 4pm local time at most locations to accommodate delivery within adjusted store operating hours. For same day Pickup, customers must place their order at least one hour before their Walgreens store closes.

Most Walgreens stores will be open with adjusted operating hours from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. 24-hour Walgreens locations and 24-hour pharmacies will continue to remain open.

***

