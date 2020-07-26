2018 Hanks High graduate dies in rainy night crash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A crash on the corner of Zaragoza and Rich Beem in Far East El Paso Friday night took the life of a promising young El Pasoan.

On Saturday afternoon, a cross and flowers were all that remained as a reminder of the horrific crash that took the life of Rashon El Amin Pina Peterson less than 24-hours earlier.

His family received the call they never thought they would Friday night.

“She was crying, and she told me that Rashon had been in a car accident and he didn’t make it,” Joe Pina, Rashon’s uncle.

Rashon’s family described him as a kind hearted, fun young man as they gathered on Saturday. They told KTSM he was a recent graduate of Hanks High School, where he played football.

“He would always be on the field playing. He was just a really hard-working guy,” said Amaya Peterson, Rashon’s sister.

While he loved football, his uncle says he had planned to enlist in U.S. Air Force.

“Actually, next week he was going to go and sign up for the Air Force,” said Joe Pina.

Rashon’s family said they were shocked by the news of his passing just a month after his 20th birthday. They hope his tragic death will remind people to drive safely.

“I received the news this morning, and it was heartbreaking because I received the phone call from my dad. Yesterday I knew that it was raining hard and when it rains hard, a lot of people drive recklessly,” said Alex Pina, Rashon’s cousin.

A Go Fund me has been set up to help Rashon’s father with the funeral costs.

While police have not yet confirmed what caused the accident, Rashon’s family tells KTSM that Roshan was the passenger in the vehicle, and the driver was a friend who is hospitalized.