20-year-old soldier dies after being found unresponsive in barracks at Fort Bliss

An entrance to Fort Bliss is shown on June 25, 2018. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 20-year-old soldier from Chinle, Ariz., died at Fort Bliss on Monday.

Officials at Fort Bliss said Pvt. Marriah A. Pouncy was found unresponsive in her assigned barracks room, and

was later pronounced dead by Fort Bliss Department of Emergency Services personnel.

Officials said the circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation and foul play is

not suspected at this time.

Pouncy was a Human Resources Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade. According to officials, she arrived to Fort Bliss in December 2019, following a short tour assignment to Camp Red Cloud and Camp Casey, Republic of Korea. She completed Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and fellow soldiers of Pvt. Marriah Pouncy. Pvt. Pouncy was a committed soldier, friend, and valued member of the Iron Eagle Team. Her loss is not just felt within our formation, but across the Army,” said Col. Geoffrey Whittenberg, 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade commander. “We ask that during these challenging times that you continue to reach out to your fellow soldiers and families as we grieve the loss of our Iron Soldier. Chaplains, behavioral health professionals, and other resources are available to help during this grieving process.”

Pouncy’s awards and decorations include the Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and Overseas Service Ribbon.

