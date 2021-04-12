20-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash on Eastside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 20-year-old man died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash that happened on April 5. The El Paso Police Department said Ethan Harvey Mandel died on Saturday.

Mandel was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the early morning hours on April 5 that left

him in critical condition. According to EPPD Special Traffic Investigations Unit detectives, Mandel was southbound at the 1800 block of George Dieter Dr., reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed. He failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and his 2008 Honda CBR motorcycle hopped a curb and struck landscaping bushes and rocks on the median.

Mandel was ejected from the motorcycle and landed in the north lanes of the 1700 block of George Dieter. Although he was wearing a helmet, he sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Del Sol Medical Center, where he remained in the ICU until his death.

Investigators believe speed and alcohol to be contributing factors in this collision. This is the 17th traffic fatality of 2021, compared to 21 this time last year.

