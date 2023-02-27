EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Americas High School’s Mariachi Los Pioneros and Pebble Hills High School’s Los Guerreros won prestigious Superior Rating Division 1 trophies at the Texas UIL State Mariachi Festival.

Both ensembles competed among the top mariachi groups in the state this past Saturday, Feb. 25 in Seguin, Texas.

“We are extremely proud of Los Pioneros and Los Guerreros on their Division 1 rating,” said Armando Martinez, fine arts director for the Socorro Independent School District. “We are blessed to have exceptional teachers and students in our district, and their hard work has paid off. We hope to continue this high level of excellence and are excited for the future of mariachi education in our district.”

Americas HS Mariachi Los Pioneros. Photo by SISD.

Pebble Hills HS Mariachi Los Guerreros. Photo by SISD.

Los Pioneros is directed by mariachi instructor Jose Luis Rios and Los Guerreros is directed by mariachi instructor Daniel Reyes.