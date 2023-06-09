EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Two separate crashes are tying up traffic Friday, June 9, in East El Paso.

A call came in at 2:42 p.m. regarding a motor vehicle accident involving two vehicles at the Loop 375 Highway before Montana.

No transports or injuries were reported.

All lanes are closed, and the backup goes to Spur 601.

A different incident was reported around the same time at the I-10 East at Loop 375, Exit 34A.

The Ramp I-10 East to Loop 375 North is closed because of a crash, and the backup is to Zaragoza.

TxDOT said in its email notification system that both crashes should clear in about an hour.

KTSM is working to gather more information on this story.