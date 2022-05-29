EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Police are on the scene of a shooting at the 1000 block of East 7th St.

Officials say the shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

El Paso Fire confirms to KTSM that two individuals, a man and a woman, were taken to a University Medical Center with gunshot wounds.

According to officials with EPPD, their Crimes Against Persons Detectives are investigating the incident.

KTSM will update this story as additional information becomes available.

