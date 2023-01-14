EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, deputies were dispatched Saturday to Loop 375, Mile Marker 19, on Transmountain Rd., in reference to a single Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Both individuals on the motorcycle were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to officials. The EPCSO adding for motorists to avoid the area for the next couple of hours. According to TxDot El Paso, all Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Clearing time is until further notice.

No further information has been reported. This story will be updated as we learn more.