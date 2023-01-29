EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Multiple 911 calls were made to El Paso Police Sunday afternoon after two pit bulls bit two people along the 12400 block of Tierra Limon in far East El Paso, according to police.

Animal Control was initially requested to the scene. At around 2 p.m., a police unit arrived and an officer was forced to fire his firearm at one of the dogs because one of the pit bulls was being aggressive towards local residents, according to officials.

The dog was seriously injured and is not expected to survive. The second dog was also taken to Animal Services and was not injured. The two people who were bitten are being treated for minor injuries.

The incident is still under investigation and no further information has been released.