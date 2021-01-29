2 new virus deaths in Doña Ana County, 104 new cases

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two individuals from Doña Ana County were among the 22 additional deaths reported by the New Mexico Department of Health on Friday.

The patients, a man and a woman, both hospitalized and with underlying conditions. The man was in his 50s and the woman in her 70s.

Statewide, the number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,248.

On Friday, the Health Department also reported 104 new cases in Doña Ana County, 7 new cases in Lincoln County and 16 new cases in Otero County.

New Mexico has now had a total of 172,798 COVID-19 cases, with a total of 20,963 in Doña Ana County, 1,424 in Lincoln County and 2,844 in Otero County.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.