EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Texas DPS troopers were lead on a pursuit late Thursday afternoon that ended in Santa Teresa near McNutt Road, according to DPS.

Two migrants were taken into custody; however, three others are still outstanding near the residential area in which they were apprehended, according to DPS.

The Air Operations Division assisted along with the Sunland Park Police Department. Border Patrol was also notified, according to DPS.

No further information has been released. KTSM is working on gathering more information.