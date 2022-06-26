EL PASO, Tx. (KTSM) – Two men are stabbed at a West El Paso house party and the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) continues to search for the suspect.

EPPD officials were first notified shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning when two men – only identified as a 21-year-old and a 22-year-old – walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening stab wounds.

The investigation by EPPD’s Crimes Against Person detectives revealed that the men attended a house party along the 6400 block of Belton, when a fight broke out between the two men and another man.

Detectives say the man, only identified as a 36-year-old male, left the scene before police arrived.

Officials add that no arrests have been made, and their investigation continues.

