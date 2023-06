EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Two men who were featured on the “Most Wanted Fugitives” list have been arrested, according to Crime Stoppers of El Paso.

Gabriel Hernandez Steve Estrada

Gabriel Hernandez was most recently featured on April 15, 2022, and he was wanted for sex offender duty to register life/annually.

Steve Estrada, which was featured on June 2, 2023, was wanted for injury to a child/elderly/disabled with intent and serious bodily injury/mental.