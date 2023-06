EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two fugitives who have been listed and publicized through Crime Stoppers of El Paso’s “Most Wanted” list have been apprehended, according to the organization.

Bradley Alan McNair Jr. was most recently featured on May 5 and he was wanted for two counts of robbery. Leroy Anthony Quintana III, who was featured on June 2, was wanted for aggravated assault against a public servant.