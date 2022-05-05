EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of two men involved in a stabbing that injured three people last weekend in West El Paso.
Police say 35-year-old Cosme Gonzalez, Jr. and 34-year-old Enrique Soto attacked three patrons at a bar along the 730 block of Sunland Park Drive.
Once officers arrived at the address, they found three victims – a 26-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman – all with stab wounds or cuts to their bodies.
Police say that Gonzalez left the scene, but was captured a short distance away; Soto was identified as the second suspect, with the Lone Star Task Force arresting Soto on Thursday, 5th, 2022.
Both Gonzalez and Soto were arrested and booked into the El Paso Paso County Detention Facility. Gonzalez’s bond was set for $750,000, Soto’s bond topped out at $20,000.
The pair were charged with:
GONZALEZ:
Charge 1: Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon
Charge 2: Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon
SOTO:
Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon, $20,000 bond issue
