EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials announced Thursday afternoon the arrest of two men involved in a stabbing that injured three people last weekend in West El Paso.

Police say 35-year-old Cosme Gonzalez, Jr. and 34-year-old Enrique Soto attacked three patrons at a bar along the 730 block of Sunland Park Drive.

Once officers arrived at the address, they found three victims – a 26-year-old man, a 23-year-old man, and a 30-year-old woman – all with stab wounds or cuts to their bodies.

The investigation revealed one of the offenders, Cosme Junior Gonzalez approached the 26 year old male victim and asked him a question to which he responded that he did not want any problems. Gonzalez then pulled out a knife and began to stab him in the upper body and head area. Gonzalez also assaulted a 30 year old female with a glass beer bottle, Gonzalez struck her on the face causing the glass to break and causing injuries. Enrique Soto, who was not identified at the time but was with Gonzalez, assaulted a 22 year old male victim with a broken beer glass bottle. The assault caused serious injuries to his upper body, arms and face. The 22 year old male was sitting at the same table as the othe two victims. El Pao Police Department.

Police say that Gonzalez left the scene, but was captured a short distance away; Soto was identified as the second suspect, with the Lone Star Task Force arresting Soto on Thursday, 5th, 2022.

Both Gonzalez and Soto were arrested and booked into the El Paso Paso County Detention Facility. Gonzalez’s bond was set for $750,000, Soto’s bond topped out at $20,000.

The pair were charged with:

GONZALEZ:

Charge 1: Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon

Charge 2: Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon

SOTO:

Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon, $20,000 bond issue

