EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Two people were rushed to the hospital following a stabbing in West El Paso late Sunday night.

Emergency dispatchers say it happened at about 11:40 p.m. on the 500 block of Marthmont Way; that’s near Sunland Park and Mesa Hills.

According to dispatchers, the pair suffered serious injuries.

No word yet on any arrests.

This is a developing story; stay with KTSM.com for updates.