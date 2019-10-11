1  of  2
Breaking News
Two stabbed in Northeast El Paso overnight El Paso Police officer involved in Central El Paso shooting

El Paso Police name the two victims injured in Lower Valley shooting

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: Police have named the two victims of Friday morning’s shooting in the Lower Valley.

Raul Fernandez, 44, and Sergio Martinez, 46, were shot at about 2:20 a.m. outside of Sudz Bar, 7026 Alameda, police said in a news release.

Police say they began arguing with another man. Fernandez and the other man began to fight outside, which led to both victims being shot by an unknown person, the release said.

Police are still investigating the case. Martinez was listed in stable condition and Fernandez was listed in critical condition, police said.

ORIGINAL: Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Lower Valley overnight.

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in at about 2:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Alameda and Little Flower near Ascarate Park.

No word yet if anyone has been taken into custody.

Stay with KTSM.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
elpasostrong
CLICK OR TAP TO DONATE TO THE SHOOTING VICTIMS' FUND

More crime

More Crime