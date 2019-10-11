El Paso Police name the two victims injured in Lower Valley shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UPDATE: Police have named the two victims of Friday morning’s shooting in the Lower Valley.

Raul Fernandez, 44, and Sergio Martinez, 46, were shot at about 2:20 a.m. outside of Sudz Bar, 7026 Alameda, police said in a news release.

Police say they began arguing with another man. Fernandez and the other man began to fight outside, which led to both victims being shot by an unknown person, the release said.

Police are still investigating the case. Martinez was listed in stable condition and Fernandez was listed in critical condition, police said.

ORIGINAL: Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting in the Lower Valley overnight.

According to emergency dispatchers, the call came in at about 2:15 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Alameda and Little Flower near Ascarate Park.

No word yet if anyone has been taken into custody.

