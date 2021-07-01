2 injured in crash near Restlawn Cemetery in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious crash has closed the northbound lanes of Dyer Street in Northeast El Paso Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened at 3:12 p.m. in the 8700 block of Dyer Street near Restlawn Memorial Cemetery. According to emergency dispatchers, the crash involves two vehicles and there were two emergency transports from the scene — one with life-threatening injuries.

Dispatchers say Special Traffic Investigators have been requested to the scene. Expect prolonged closures in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.

