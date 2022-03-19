EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving two motorcycles.

According to the El Paso Fire Dispatch, the wreck happened along the 3300 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:30 PM, Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) tell KTSM that two people were taken to the hospital as a result of the wreck. EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigation (STI) Unit has not been dispatched.

As this is a developing story, we will update as information is released to us.

Look for the latest here on KTSM. com and in our Sunday newscasts.

