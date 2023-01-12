EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Jan. 6, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) from the El Paso Field Office removed two fugitive undocumented non-citizens wanted in El Salvador.

Courtesy of DHS

47-year-old Benito Arevalo Gochez Ruballo, and 35-year-old Erika Beatriz Rivera Crespin were removed to El Salvador on an ICE Air Operations Charter flight. Both were taken into custody by authorities once their flight landed in El Salvador where they stand accused.

Gochez Ruballo faces charges in his home country for alleged illicit groupings, proposition or conspiracy to an aggravated homicide, and homicide. Rivera Crespin is wanted for alleged human trafficking. ICE ERO El Salvador, its Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement (SAFE) taskforce assisted with the removal.

“Dangerous criminals, who attempt to evade justice in their home countries by seeking safe haven in the United States, will not find it here. ICE is committed to identifying, locating, arresting and ultimately removing foreign fugitives to keep our country and communities safe.” said Mary De Anda, acting field office director for ERO El Paso.

Noncitizens placed into removal proceedings receive their legal due process from federal immigration judges in the immigration courts, which are administered by the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR).