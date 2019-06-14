2 dogs shot after police officer bitten in South El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police shot two dogs after an officer was bitten in South El Paso Friday afternoon

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 2000 block of Cypress near the Chamizal National Memorial.

Officials say the pair of loose pit bulls had already bitten two people before biting the police officer in the “trunk area.”

The officer was taken to a nearby hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the other two people who were bitten also suffered minor injuries and are doing well.

According to a police spokesperson, one of the dogs died at the scene while the other was taken for treatment.

Neither of the dogs had microchips or tags, police said.

“We’re still trying to find out who the owners are,” Police Spokesman Robert Gomez said. “They could be stray dogs, they could be family pets that got out…we’ll keep looking until we can find out who’s responsible for the animals.”

The El Paso Police Department and El Paso Animal Services are investigating the incident.