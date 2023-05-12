EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A fire caused an estimated worth of $20,000 in damages to a home in Las Cruces on Thursday, May 11, according to the Las Cruces Fire Department.

Fire officials say they were dispatched to the fire on the 600 block of east Las Cruces Avenue before 2 p.m. on Thursday and arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the interior and roof of the home.

Firefighters located a domestic cat inside the home and safely removed it and learned that two dogs had escaped before their arrival, according to fire officials.

Fire officials say the blaze was under control in 10 minutes and found that it was accidental in nature.

“The fire resulted in the temporary displacement of the home’s occupants and their three pets.” said the Las Cruces Fire Department.