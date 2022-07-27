SANTA TERESA, NM (KTSM) – Officials with Sunland Park Fire say at least two people are dead, with numerous others injured after a rollover wreck in Santa Teresa Wednesday morning.

Officials say the wreck happened shortly after 5 a.m. at McNutt and Airport Roads in Santa Teresa. They add that there were a total of 12 people in the vehicle, with two dead at the scene an ten injured.

The injured passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Currently Sunland Park Police, Sunland Park Fire, Border Patrol and the New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are on the scene of the wreck, with NMSP acting as the lead investigative agency.

