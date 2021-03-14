2 COVID deaths reported Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two additional deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported by the City on Sunday, bringing the number of deaths to 2,246.

Sunday’s deaths were a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s. The deaths occurred over a period of two months, according to the City.

There were also 154 new COVID-19 cases reported Sunday, as the overall number of new cases slowly declines across the area. There are now 3,816 active cases in El Paso.

There are 250 people hospitalized with the virus, 100 in ICU and 64 patients on ventilators.

