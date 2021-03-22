2 COVID-19 deaths reported Monday as El Paso nears 20 percent vaccination rate

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso reported two new COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 2,325.

The two deaths include a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s. Both patients had underlying medical conditions, authorities say.

There are also 124 new COVID-19 cases and three additional delayed cases reported by the State to the Department of Public Health from last week.

According to updated dashboard numbers, there are 212 people hospitalized from the virus and 74 in ICU. The number of individuals on ventilators was not immediately available Monday morning.

City/County data shows 17.9 percent of El Paso’s population is fully vaccinated, with 32.4 percent partially vaccinated.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data, visit https://www.epstrong.org/.