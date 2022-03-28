EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man and woman are in custody after the El Paso Police Department’s (EPPD) Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested them for allegedly attempting to solicit minors online.

According to police, 25 –year old Marlene Gallegos of Socorro, was talking online with an undercover officer posing as a female juvenile.

Gallegos propositioned the person she believed to be a girl under the age of 18 and drove from Socorro to meet with her at a location in West El Paso. There, Gallegos was met by officers and agents who placed her under arrest. EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

In a second case, police say 29 –year old Bryan Johnson also chatted in a “lewd manner” with an undercover officer posing as a female juvenile under the age of 18.

Johnson arrived at a location to meet with the person he believed to be an underage female and ran from agents and officers when encountered but was quickly apprehended.

Both Gallegos and Johnson were booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility. Gallegos is being held on a $50,000 bond, while Johnson is held on two bonds: one for Online Solicitation for $30,000 and another $2,500 for evading arrest.

