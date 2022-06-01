EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two teens were arrested and charged with terroristic threats after they were spotted driving by Bel Air High School with what was believed to be a rifle Tuesday morning.

Jose Luis Gamez, 17, and another 16-year-old boy are charged with one count of Terroristic Threat following the Tuesday incident.

According to El Paso Police, witnesses reported two young men driving by Bel Air while showing a rifle outside the vehicle’s window. Gang Unit officers patrolling the area spotted the suspects pull into the parking lot at Bel Air.

Officers approached the car and took the pair into custody.

District officials briefly placed Bel Air on lockdown, which was lifted once the scene was secure and the suspects were in custody.

Police determined the rifle was an airsoft bb/pellet gun.

Gamez was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility and the juvenile was turned over to the custody of the Juvenile Probation Department.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.