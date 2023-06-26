EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two adults and two children were displaced out of their residence late Saturday after a fire caused significant damage to their home.

According to the Las Cruces Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 7700 block of Charro Road at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say they found the house “fully involved”, and the roof of the house was unstable which caused a delay in controlling the fire.

The home sustained major damage and two vehicles including a carport were attached to the front of the home.

Fire officials say the fire was brought under control at around 1:20 a.m. The occupants of the house were not injured as they were alerted by a neighbor who was driving by and saw the fire.

Fire officials add they worked to control the fire from the outside of the home but were not able to connect a fire hydrant due to the distance between the house and the nearest hydrant. Fire officials reportedly had to shuttle water with two water tender units.

One firefighter received minor injuries and the cause of the fire as well as loss estimates have not been determined.

“The American Red Cross is providing recovery assistance to the family,” the Las Cruces Fire Department said.