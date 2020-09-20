2 additional COVID deaths reported Sunday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health officials reported two additional COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the death toll to 489. The latest deaths involve two men in their 70s with underlying medical conditions.

The City also reported 107 new cases and 40 delayed positive tests from the state. The last time El Paso saw more than 40 delayed results in a single day was August 28.

The number of hospitalizations and patients in ICU remained steady at 138 and 51, respectively. However, the number of patients on ventilators increased by four to 29.

Data shows 18,895 of the 22,476 reported cases in El Paso — or 84 percent — are recovered. There are currently 2,979 active cases.