EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Paso del Norte Health Foundation awarded a one-million-dollar grant to fund the Blue-Sky Lab at La Nube: The Shape of Imagination Museum.

La Nube officials claimed that the new lab will focus on science, technology, health and the arts to make an interactive space for both kids and adults to open their minds and see the world in different ways.

Officials also stated that the lab will have a wide variety of facilitated programming such as school fieldtrips, public programs, workshops, just to name a few.

“We are excited to be part of La Nube’s interactive education space that will reach thousands of children and youth each year,” said Tracy J. Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation and Paso del Norte Community Foundation. “Our partnership will support the Blue Sky Lab and outreach to youth in the region.”

“We are so thankful for partners like Paso del Norte Health Foundation that share our vision and see the importance of La Nube for the borderland region. The Blue Sky Lab will be a resource for the entire community, inspiring innovation, creativity and a love of learning,” said Stephanie Otero, Vice President of Operations at the El Paso Community Foundation.

To learn more about the project or to make a donation, please visit https://la-nube.org/.