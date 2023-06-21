EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 19-year-old man was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 20 in reference to a deadly shooting that happened back in April in Horizon City.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Nguyen Duenas was taken into custody on Tuesday after a lengthy investigation determined that Duenas allegedly shot and killed a 15-year-old Bel Air high school student, Ryan Romero and injured a woman during a party on April 16 in Horizon.

As KTSM has previously reported, Horizon Police were dispatched on April 16 at 1:33 a.m. to the desert area of Batavia St. in Horizon City in reference to shots being fired at a party.

The Sheriff’s Office released an update soon after saying that during the party there was a verbal argument between two male individuals.

Deputies said one of the individuals pulled out a handgun and “fired several rounds in the direction of others” killing Romero and injuring a woman. The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Duenas was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $1,150,000 total bond.