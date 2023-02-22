EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Earlier this week, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 1200 block of Iguana, in reference to an individual with a gun.

On Monday, Feb. 20., sheriff deputies met with the victim of the incident, who reportedly stated that 19-year-old Giovanni Ruiz allegedly pointed a handgun at the victim and threatened him.

Deputies then located Ruiz near Rojas Dr. and Eastlake Blvd. and placed him under arrest. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with a $50,000 bond.