18-year-old charged for burglary of vehicle in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Two teenagers were apprehended in connection with a vehicle burglary in Far East El Paso.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 1700 block of Breeders Cup Way on Wednesday in reference to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a witness who said he saw two unknown males walking around a commercial property after business hours.

According to the officials, the pair was allegedly attempting to gain access to a tractor-trailer on the property.

Deputies later located and detained a 16-year-old boy hiding inside the tractor-trailer.

The second suspect, Aaron Fernando Landeros, 18, was located in a nearby backyard, according to a news release.

Landeros was booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility and charged with burglary of vehicle and criminal trespassing.

He paid the $1,800 bond and was released later that day. He was referred to the Juvenile Probation Department.

