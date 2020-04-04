18 new positive cases of COVID-19 reported in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County now stands at 96.

Health officials urge the community to stay home as the number of positive cases continues to rise.

On Friday, April 3, the City of El Paso Department of Public Health (DPH) reported eighteen (18) new cases. Positive cases in El Paso County include 53 females and 43 males. As of Friday, there are 19 hospitalized and 8 of those hospitalized are currently in ICU.

“We are going to continue to see numbers go up as COVID-19 spreads in our community at a rapid pace. However, social distancing is the best way to slow down the rate of transmission of the virus, thus protecting our most vulnerable love ones”, said Dr. Hector Ocaranza, City/County Health Authority.

Residents are directed to stay in their home and if they must run essential errands they should to do so by themselves and avoid taking seniors and children with them. As they make their way in the community, they must maintain a distance of at least six feet from others.

COVID-19 signs and symptoms including fever, cough, and shortness of breath. If these symptoms don’t improve they should contact their healthcare provider or seek medical attention.

The 21-COVID hotline is operational from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For referral, services contact 2-1-1 and select option six (6). For more information, visit www.epstrong.org.