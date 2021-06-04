17-year-old boy among two wounded in separate early morning shootings on Friday

A 17-year-old boy was wounded in one of two Friday morning shootings in El Paso. The shootings occurred in Far East El Paso and Central El Paso. on Friday, June 4, 2021. Photo by Ruben Espinoza.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Far East El Paso on Friday morning, as well as a 29-year-old man in a separate shooting that happened early Friday morning.

The 29-year-old man was shot in the arm at about 4:50 a.m. at the 3300 block of Louisville Ave, near Copia Street in Central El Paso. He was transported to University Medical Center, but did not want to press charges.

At around 6 a.m. on Friday, El Paso Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting at the 12400 block of Nina Pearl Drive in Far East El Paso.

The boy was shot twice, however, officers were able to stop the boy’s wounds from bleeding further. The boy was transported to a local hospital but stated he did not want to press charges.

There is no further information at this time.

