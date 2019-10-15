16th case of West Nile reported in El Paso, health officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A new case of the West Nile virus has been recorded by El Paso Health officials.

The latest patient is described as a man in his early 60’s with an underlying medical condition, according to a release from the Department of Public Health. The man has been released from the hospital and is recovering from home.

”The community needs to take into account that for most people a mosquito bite is a nuisance, but for others it can be very serious if the patient has medical conditions that impair their ability to fight infection and if the mosquito is carrying a disease like West Nile,” said Fernando Gonzalez, Lead Epidemiologist, in a news release. “As long as we still have mosquitoes biting in El Paso, the threat of disease continues to be present.”

The Department of Public Health said the best way to avoid exposure to mosquito-borne diseases is to practice the “four Ds”: