16-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed by Juarez Police officer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 16-year old boy was killed by a police officer in Juarez last weekend.

The boy was with his uncle in a vehicle after a soccer match last Saturday in the Colonia Los Kilometros in southwest Juarez when a man identified as a Juarez Police officer shot multiple times at the vehicle.

One of the shots hit the 16-year old in the head and he was taken to a local hospital where he was put in a medically-induced coma.

Doctors declared the boy brain dead because of the extent of the injuries, and the boy’s family decided to donate his organs.

Yesterday, doctors recovered the boy’s corneas, liver, and kidney to be sent to Guadalajara and Mexico City to organ recipients.

The boy’s relatives believe there to be two possible motives leading to the boy’s death:

Anger following the result of the soccer match A dispute between families

Police in Juarez are investigating the incident and searching for the alleged shooter.

