LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM.com) – The law firm Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C., is giving away $15,000 worth of turkeys to the community as part of its 6th Annual Turkey Drive.

The giveaway is at the personal injury law firm at its Las Cruces offices on November 19, at 9 a.m., as $15,000 worth of turkeys will be given to the community on a first-come, first-served basis, until all turkeys are claimed. Turkeys are limited to one per household.

The law firm will also present a $15,000 donation to the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico, which will be matched and result in a $30,000 donation to Casa de Peregrinos.

Casa de Peregrinos works to help Las Cruces’ homeless population and to alleviate hunger.

The giveaway address is 1485 N. Main St., Suite B, Las Cruces.

“Our partners and staff are proud to continue with the tradition of giving back to our community in celebration of Thanksgiving,” said James Tawney, attorney and partner at Flores, Tawney & Acosta, P.C. “We thank our partners at the Community Foundation of Southern New Mexico for matching our donation and helping us make a difference for families in need during the holidays.”