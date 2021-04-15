1,500 Pfizer vaccines to be administered at drive-thru vaccine event

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County leaders will be hosting another first-come, first-serve drive-thru vaccine event Friday, April 16, 2021.

Health care workers will be administering 1,500 Pfizer shots to residents of Clint, Fabens, San Elizario, and Socorro at the emergency service district on Socorro Road in Fabens.

People are encouraged to fill out a registration form and questionnaire at in advance which can be found via the following link: https://www.epcountyesd2.org/ .

The event will run until all vaccines are depleted. For more information you can call ESD #2 at (915) 851-0304.