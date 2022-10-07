EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers working at the Paso Del Norte international border in downtown El Paso, foiled a methamphetamine smuggling attempt.

The interception occurred earlier this week when the young teen arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. A CBP canine conducting inspections alerted to the odor of narcotics emitting from the juvenile. The teen was then referred to a secondary inspection where a pat down search was conducted resulting in the discovery of packages secured to his thighs. The packages were found to contain .09 pounds of methamphetamine. The juvenile was turned over to Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

