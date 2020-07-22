15 people in El Paso arrested for allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the arrest of 15 people in El Paso after a yearlong investigation.

Officials said the individuals were arrested on state charges and other crimes and that as a result of the investigation, multiple drugs and weapons were seized.

According to Texas DPS, the investigation at first targeted members and associates of the Chuco Tango, Suernos, Barrio Azteca, and Varrio Glenwood prison and street gangs.

Authorities said that the individuals that were arrested were charged with allegedly engaging in organized criminal activity and the manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

All of the individuals were booked into the El Paso County Jail, and some were rebooked due to already being incarcerated.

Additionally, one suspect was already in the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) and will be served with additional charges, officials said.

The following individuals were arrested:

• Albert Josue Rodriguez Hernandez, 25, of El Paso, Texas
• Andrew Benitez, 21, of El Paso, Texas (in TDCJ)
• Annette Cardona, 19, of El Paso, Texas
• Crystal Arellano, 28, of El Paso, Texas
• Eileen De Santiago, 36, of El Paso, Texas
• Fernando Pacheo Martinez, 35, of El Paso, Texas
• George Andres Solis, 36, of El Paso, Texas
• Jeanette Stevens, 31, of El Paso, Texas
• Joshua Nick Lujan, 22, of El Paso, Texas
• Juan David De Santiago, 32, of El Paso, Texas
• Luis Enrique Frias, 25, of El Paso, Texas
• Ruby Ann Herrera, 38, of El Paso, Texas
• Sarah Elizabeth Arellano, 23, of El Paso, Texas
• Jesus Antonio Villezcas, 40, of El Paso, Texas
• Raymond Acosta, 31, El Paso, Texas

The following agencies assisted DPS Special Agents and the Texas Highway Patrol with serving arrest warrants, including Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and El Paso Police Department.

