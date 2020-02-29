15 going on to 60; El Pasoan celebrates leap year with a quinceañera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One special El Pasoan was born in 1960 and will be turning 15-years-old tomorrow. No, our math is not wrong.

Bertha Butler was born on February 29, 1960, and has only seen her birthday 14 times.

Since this is her official 15th birthday, Bertha’s family encouraged her to celebrate the special day with nothing other than a quinceañera.

“They said mom, you’re only 15 and I’m like no I’m not. I’m actually 60, but he said it’s 15 in leap years. I said yeah and he said let’s have a quinceañera and I said that’s a lot of work and a lot of money, but he said so what we’ll have fun,” Bertha said.

Bertha tells KTSM 9 News she has never really celebrated her birthday, but she is ready to put on her dress, tiara, and shoes for the big day.

Bertha said that her birthday is also special to her because it’s also her and her husband’s 40th anniversary, but in leap years, it’s only their 10th anniversary.