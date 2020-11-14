15 COVID deaths reported in El Paso Saturday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The number of deaths associated with COVID-19 increased by 15 Saturday, bringing the total number of deaths to 756.

(Photo by JUSTIN HAMEL/AFP via Getty Images)

One of those deaths includes one of the youngest patients yet — a man in his 20s. He is just the fifth person in their 20s to die from the virus. The youngest was a teenage girl.

The additional deaths include two men in this 50s, two women in their 50s, a man in his 60s, four men in their 70s, a woman in her 70s, three men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s

The deaths are part of a rapidly growing death toll. As of Saturday, 382 additional deaths were under investigation, and inmates at the El Paso County Detention Facility are assisting the Medical Examiner’s Office handling the large influx of bodies.

The Medical Examiner confirmed 154 deaths since November 1st. These deaths did not happen on the same day, but rather sometime between the first week of October and the first week of November.

The number of newly reported cases increased by 1,512 Saturday, with an additional 151 delayed State cases. There are now 31,896 active COVID-19 cases in El Paso County, with a 21.9 percent seven-day rolling positivity rate.

El Paso’s hospitalization numbers dipped Saturday slightly to 1,091 hospitalized, 309 in ICU, and 201 on ventilators. It is the second day in a row El Paso has seen slowly declining hospitalization numbers since a peak of 1,148 hospitalizations on Thursday.