14-year-old El Paso boy beats cancer for the third time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 14-year-old Ryan Morales has been in and out of the hospital for most of his life battling leukemia but his cancer is now in remission for the third time.

At the El Paso Children’s Hospital, visitors are still being limited due to COVID-19. However, on Thursday one special visitor walked through the doors.

“Yeah, I’m so excited,” said Ryan Morales.

Ryan could be seen cheering and running through the hallways of El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Ryan Morales Running through the halls of EPCH.

“Basically it’s the moment to celebrate, this is the first day of the rest of his life so we are very happy for him,” said Dr. Benjamin Carcamo a Pediatric Oncologist at EPCH.

Met by his doctor and nurses who were holding a sign reading “Happy end of treatment, Ryan,” then ringing a bell in celebration.

“Are you ready,” said Ryan as he prepared to ring the bell as hospital staff cheered and said “yes”.

Ryan could be seen ringing the bell then throwing his hands up in the air.

The hospital staff is like family to Ryan, as he has spent years of his life in and out of the hospital.

Ryan when he was in the hospital.



“Ryan was a little kid when I met him, it was maybe about 8 years ago that he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” said Dr. Carcamo. “He always comes and tries to give hugs to everybody which is difficult with COVID-19 but he tries.”

Ryan was in remission twice before but recently relapsed ending up back at the hospital.

“Thank God he is again in remission and I will say that his chances of being cured are very high,” said Dr. Caracamo.

El Paso Children’s Hospital has not been able to have patients ring the bell since the pandemic began. However, since it was just Ryan and his mother they made a special exception.

“It’s so emotional, it’s a great day for us. It’s just incredible that we’ve gotten this far and that he’s able to come in here and celebrate with everybody,” said Lara Morales, Ryan’s Mother.