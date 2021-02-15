13 virus deaths reported Monday, vaccine sites will remain open for those with appointments

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso health authorities reported an additional 13 deaths related to COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of fatalities related to the virus to 1864.

Those deaths include a man in his 50s, two men in their 70s, three women in their 70s, two women in their 80s, three men in their 80s, a woman in her 90s and a woman in her 100s.

The City also reported 284 new COVID-19 cases and 14 cases delayed from the State.

The number of hospitalizations rose by 23 overnight to 400, with 152 patients in the ICU and 104 on ventilators.

As of Monday, there were 7,989 active case and 109,407 cases that are considered recovered.

The Office of Emergency Management says they will continue providing COVID-19 vaccines at the Don Haskins Recreation Center and George Perry sites for those who have previously scheduled appointments.

The COVID-19 hotline (915-212-6843) will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The public may also contact

staff via email at COVID19vaccine@elpasotexas.gov. For more information or to register for the vaccine visit www.epcovidvaccine.com.