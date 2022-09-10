EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Foster School of Medicine celebrated 124 medical students as they received their white coats this morning during a White Coat Ceremony.

The event took place at the Starlight Event Center. Aside from receiving the first white coat, medical students took an oath before faculty, family and peers to acknowledge and reaffirm their choice to serve patients and deliver world-class care.

The students will learn to care for Borderplex patients, due to the Foster School of Medicine featuring clinical experience within the first year of the curriculum. This is said to be an unconventional approach among most U.S. medical schools, where students typically begin clinical rotations during the third and fourth years of their medical education.

The school also features a medical Spanish requirement which helps students provide culturally competent care during medical school and throughout their careers. The Foster School of Medicine was one of the first medical schools in the U.S. to integrate medical Spanish into its curriculum.

