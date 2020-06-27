113 new COVID-19 cases added as hospitalization reaches new peak

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The sobering rise in COVID-19 cases in El Paso continued Saturday with 113 additional virus cases reported by the City, bringing the new total of cases to 5,330. With Saturday’s reported cases, the week ends with 990 new cases in El Paso since last Sunday, shattering the previous weekly record of 594 new cases set between May 31- June 6.

The City also says a man in his 90s with underlying health conditions died from the virus, bringing the number of deaths to 127 since the pandemic began. This week, the City only reported seven deaths which is the lowest number of deaths reported since the week of April 19-25.

The number of hospitalized patients reached a new peak Saturday — 121 patients are now hospitalized, topping the previous high of 119 hospitalized patients set May 22. There are 63 patients in the ICU and 21 patients on ventilators. The City’s data includes county residents and does not include patients from out of state or across the border. According to data provided by Texas Health and Human Services, El Paso actually has 139 hospitalized patients.

On Friday, City officials said they are investigating three outbreak clusters. One at an elderly care home, another at a hospital facility, and another at a detention center. The City didn’t specify which facilities those were.

There are currently 119 positive virus cases at the El Paso ICE Processing Facility on Montana Avenue. The outbreak reported at Rogelio Sanchez Jail earlier this month is nearly contained, with only one remaining inmate showing an active case of COVID-19.