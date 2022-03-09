EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Aubrey Chavez Tripp realized many people have been impacted by the increased gas prices and decided to find a way to help out.

Chavez Tripp came to visit her grandma in Horizon all the way from Arizona.

While watching the news with her grandma she was devastated to hear how many people are struggling with the gas prices, so she came up with an idea.

“For my birthday money that I’ve been saving to get a drone and I got some gift cards,” she said.

She was ready to let go of her gift and help the community.

Her grandma was so inspired by her generosity that she decided to pitch in as well.

They bought 35 gas gift cards at a gas station in Horizon and handed them out to whoever came to the pump.

“I think if you do something nice to someone they will want to do nice things to other people,” Chavez said after getting an emotional reaction from one a woman she gave the card to.

Just moments after another woman came up to her. She had offered her with a card earlier, but she refused and said to give it to someone who was in more need.

That same woman gave Chavez money to buy more gift cards and give them away.

“It’s the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen,” the woman said.

Chavez wants to inspire others to keep spreading kindness.

“I feel like if you help someone, if you help someone in need, one day they’ll end up getting more money, they’ll want to help other people too. To make the world a better place too,” she said.