11-year-old El Paso chef in the making tries out for Top Chef Junior

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Zoie Rodriguez is a passionate 11-year-old chef in the making, waiting to get her chance to compete in Top Chef Junior.

Rodriguez’s beginnings in the kitchen go back to when she was younger, with her family often gathering to cook together and create memories.

Last year her mother started homeschooling her due to the pandemic. When picking out her electives, cooking was the first thing on her list. That’s when her interest grew even more.

“My mom and I scrolled through social media and found Camp Puga,” said Rodriguez.

As we reported earlier, Camp Puga is a virtual culinary school taught by Christopher Puga, culinary arts teacher at Bowie High School in El Paso.

When his Facebook group went viral, he was contacted by NBC’s Top Chef Junior producers who gave him a task to pick local talent to compete on the show in Los Angeles.

Rodriguez was one of his picks.

“It’s like a dream come true. I was so happy,” said Rodriguez.

She said that during the pandemic, cooking gave her peace and “all the bad things in the world go away,” and is hopeful she will be able to transfer that positive energy onto others.

Her favorite meals to cook are mostly traditional Mexican, but she makes them by combining some healthier ingredients, so instead of lard she will use olive oil.

The recipes go back to her great-grand parents who used to own a restaurant. Her grandma Lupe said, “I feel proud of her and I’m really happy that she wants to do it.”

Rodriguez’s grandma helps her in the kitchen and often lets her use her cooking and baking equipment, some of it being in the family for generations.

“My mom made this pin out of a broom stick. I will pass it onto [Zoie] once I’m no longer using it,” said her grandma Lupe.

One of Rodriguez’s favorite recipes, Chile Colorado with homemade tortillas and refried beans made it on the list of dishes that she put in the application.

“I want to open up a restaurant and make healthy food, but still make it taste delicious,” she explained.

She has done her last interview with Top Chef Junior and is now waiting for the response. She hopes she will get a chance to fly to Los Angeles and present to the judges with recipes that bring her family closer together every day.